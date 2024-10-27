Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.28.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.