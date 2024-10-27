Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$11.60 and last traded at C$11.60. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.40.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.28.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.