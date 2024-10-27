PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:PPERY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 38,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,568. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
