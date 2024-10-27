Pullen Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.80.

AZZ Price Performance

AZZ opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.78. AZZ Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $88.67.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

