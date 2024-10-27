Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC owned 0.41% of Gencor Industries worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth $626,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Gencor Industries Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $19.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market cap of $287.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.40. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.55 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gencor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Gencor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

