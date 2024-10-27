Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HII opened at $253.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.02 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

