Pullen Investment Management LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Humana by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Humana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $260.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $306.51 and a 200-day moving average of $336.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

