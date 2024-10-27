Pullen Investment Management LLC Purchases 581 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in EQT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in EQT by 9.2% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in EQT by 116.3% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 896,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,237,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 1.4 %

EQT opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $45.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

EQT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on EQT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on EQT from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Company Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.