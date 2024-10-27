Pullen Investment Management LLC Purchases 66 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Pullen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after purchasing an additional 577,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 544,807 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $253.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.35. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $179.11 and a one year high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

