QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,171,516,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,778.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,219,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $641,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,947 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $499,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after buying an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,078,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM opened at $170.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.07.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

