Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 748,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,746. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $304,987.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,206.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

