Raymond James Cuts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $300.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.28.

Get Danaher alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $245.39 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.42. The company has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,400,897 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.