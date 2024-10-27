Reliance (NYSE:RS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65 to $2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. Reliance also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Reliance Stock Down 3.5 %

Reliance stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance has a 12-month low of $237.14 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.64 and its 200 day moving average is $290.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

