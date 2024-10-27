Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 41,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 29.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $199.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.40. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.32 and a fifty-two week high of $208.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

