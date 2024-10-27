Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REXR. StockNews.com downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, October 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $43.35 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.81 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,734,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,668,000 after acquiring an additional 753,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,933,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,002,654,000 after buying an additional 4,197,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 687.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,590,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,411,000 after buying an additional 17,103,653 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,938,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,337,000 after purchasing an additional 200,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

