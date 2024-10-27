Richardson Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 408,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

XLSR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 46,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,677. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

