Richardson Financial Services Inc. Buys 300 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

USB stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $47.74. 6,601,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,435,131. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,603.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.