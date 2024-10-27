Richardson Financial Services Inc. Has $7.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 48,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after buying an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $392.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $395.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $379.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.70.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.