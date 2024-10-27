Richardson Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,333 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,337,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 896.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 583,781 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 442,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.7% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,433,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after purchasing an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,405,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,749. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

