Richardson Financial Services Inc. Purchases 48 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $312.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.16.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

