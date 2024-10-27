Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. Acquires 63,687 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16,759.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,687 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,171,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 43,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,462,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 151,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 6,455,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,702,761. The company has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

