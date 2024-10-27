Rollbit Coin Price Down 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (RLB)

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. Rollbit Coin has a total market cap of $156.62 million and $1.41 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rollbit Coin token can now be bought for $0.0633 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rollbit Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin’s launch date was November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,393,242,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,474,192,460 tokens. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official website is rollbit.com.

Buying and Selling Rollbit Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,394,291,499.0707955. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.06345822 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $790,202.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

