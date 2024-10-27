RPC (NYSE:RES) Announces Earnings Results

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.33 million. RPC had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. RPC has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.55.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of RPC from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

