RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 1.5% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $23,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.56.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,856 shares of company stock worth $17,131,253. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.35.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

