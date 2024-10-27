Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWAYZ remained flat at $25.40 during trading on Friday. 4,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

