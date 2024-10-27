Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.900-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.3 billion-$10.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.9 billion. Ryder System also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.90-12.10 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on R. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE R opened at $139.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $91.31 and a 12 month high of $154.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average is $131.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

