Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS.

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $139.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $91.31 and a 12-month high of $154.76.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

