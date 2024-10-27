Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.46. 3,351,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $281.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.51.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.56, for a total value of $277,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,781 shares of company stock worth $23,696,593. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

