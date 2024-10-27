Sanford C. Bernstein Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $55.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Get General Motors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $54.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,228 shares of company stock worth $28,267,714 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $159,750,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in General Motors by 581.4% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,601,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,768 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in General Motors by 366.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,408,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,922,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $600,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,137 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.