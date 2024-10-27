SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Fortune Financial Advisors LLC

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 10.7% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,814.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,590 shares of company stock worth $11,483,981. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $241.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.52. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.58.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

