Scotiabank Raises Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $55.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DCBO. CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

DCBO opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.07. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.30 million. Docebo had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 5.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Docebo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 52,681 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Docebo by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Docebo by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 119,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

