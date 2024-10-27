ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $990.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $900.00 to $990.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $970.33.

ServiceNow stock opened at $950.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow has a one year low of $548.44 and a one year high of $979.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $885.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $797.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a PE ratio of 171.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 233.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

