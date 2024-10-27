Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 474.2% from the September 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Seven & i Stock Performance

Shares of Seven & i stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Seven & i has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $16.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.34.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

