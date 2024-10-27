Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.800-1.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$16.8 billion.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The stock had a trading volume of 238,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,485. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

