ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moller Wealth Partners bought a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $248,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

