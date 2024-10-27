ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 807 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $265.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.65.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

