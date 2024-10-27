ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Europe ETF makes up 1.0% of ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 219,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,797,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,688,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $55.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $59.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.20.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

