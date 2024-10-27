Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Declines By 31.8%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ANSC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,914. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,046,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 29.1% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 282,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

