Short Interest in AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Drops By 33.3%

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance

AOTG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84.

About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

