Short Interest in AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Drops By 33.3%

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Price Performance
AOTG stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.04. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84.
About AOT Growth & Innovation ETF
