Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Rises By 54.0%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,280,000 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the September 30th total of 15,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mayport LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 27,982,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,588,004. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.