Short Interest in BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Drops By 87.7%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the September 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

BNXTF stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. BioNxt Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.22.

BioNxt Solutions (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

