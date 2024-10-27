Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Expands By 900.0%

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

CII traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. 57,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,491. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

