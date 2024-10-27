Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Drops By 39.0%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,564,100 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 2,563,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,935. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $41.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.

