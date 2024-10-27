Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Drops By 25.4%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
CareRx Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $1.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.
CareRx Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CareRx
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.