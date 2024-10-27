Short Interest in CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Drops By 25.4%

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

CareRx Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $1.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62. CareRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.73.

CareRx Company Profile

Featured Stories

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

