Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Declines By 86.9%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the September 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS CICOY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.70. 464,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.2787 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.13.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

