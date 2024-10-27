Short Interest in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Declines By 86.2%

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 86.2% from the September 30th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,771. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

