Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Expands By 74.5%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF remained flat at C$3.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.09. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$4.95.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

