Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF) Expands By 74.5%

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DMPZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, a growth of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DMPZF remained flat at C$3.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.09. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of C$3.92 and a 52 week high of C$4.95.
About Domino’s Pizza Group
