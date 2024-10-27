Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Increases By 181.8%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

ElringKlinger Price Performance

Shares of EGKLF stock remained flat at $5.11 during trading hours on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

