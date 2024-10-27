Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Increases By 181.8%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ElringKlinger Price Performance
Shares of EGKLF stock remained flat at $5.11 during trading hours on Friday. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26.
