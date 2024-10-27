Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Increases By 129.7%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Pacific Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.48. 15,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,528. Great Pacific Gold has a one year low of 0.26 and a one year high of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.58.

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

