Short Interest in Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Increases By 129.7%

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the September 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Great Pacific Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.48. 15,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,528. Great Pacific Gold has a one year low of 0.26 and a one year high of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.58.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
