Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Grows By 220.0%

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.2 %

HROWM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.7422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.