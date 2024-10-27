Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Expands By 134.7%

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 134.7% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSJO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 132,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,062. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average is $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.